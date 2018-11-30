Lake Hiwassee Monster Winter Stripers

By Shane Goebel

Trophy Striper Season is here! If the thrill of a 30 pound striper exploding on the end of your line, as if a bowling ball was dropped on it from a two story building, than winter striper fishing in Western North Carolina is for you. These are by far the most wicked fighting freshwater fish around, and we are very fortunate to have several area lakes stocked with these monster fish.

Lake Hiwassee is currently about 23 feet below full pool. Water temps are still in the lower 60’s. Lake clarity is clear and stained in the backs of creeks.

Striper fishing has been excellent lately. The bigger fish are really starting to come up in the water column and are headed towards shallow humps and into the creeks. We’ve already had many stripers in the 15 to 25 pound range. Look for these big stripers anywhere around the lake; however, most of our fish are being caught in the mouths and backs of creeks. This is a great time of year to start using bigger bait. Start off by pulling planer boards and free-lines early in the morning. Live bluebacks and gizzard shad are working best. Top water bite has been wicked good and should be getting even better as the water continues to cool, so as you’re pulling baits, keep a Red Fin or a spook tied on and work those banks and points. As the sun comes up and the day gets warmer, the fish will move a little deeper. Switch to down lines and weighted free lines. Remember, this is the time of year to keep an eye out for seagulls. Where there are birds, there is bait, and where there is bait, there are fish.

We want to wish everyone out there a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. December is a fantastic month for catching a lot of stripers on this beautiful mountain lake.

Shane Goebel is the Owner of Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and a member of The Angler Fishing Team. Contact him at www.bigolfish.com or (828) 361-2021 / 1-(844)-4-ANGLER