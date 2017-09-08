Lake Hiwassee Striper Explosion!

By Shane Goebel

September usually means several things. The kids are back in school, the start of fall, and the arrival of cooler weather. It also means some explosive “off the hook” striper fishing on Lake Hiwassee. This is the perfect time to hit the lake and experience some extreme striper fishing, and what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Murphy, NC’s #1 and only fulltime striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. We’ve been striper fishing these mountain lakes longer than anyone and have what it takes to put you on some huge fish.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is 6 feet below full pool. Water clarity is clear and water temps are in the mid 80s.

Striper fishing has been excellent. We’ve been averaging 20 to 30 stripers per morning out here. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. Target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel. During the hot sunny days of summer, search out areas with some good shade. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 6 to the dam. The top-water bite has picked up a bit, so keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to school up through the next couple of months and will remain in deeper water. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake. Also, remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quickly as possible after they’re caught. Try not to drop them in the boat and remember that the limit is 4 per person out there. This is an excellent striper lake, and it’s only going to get better if we help them thrive. I predict some huge monsters out here in the next 5 years but we have to keep them in the lake.

Smallmouth and spotted bass fishing has been outstanding, too. The bass have really started to school up. Work shallow humps, creek mouths, and clay banks. We also picked up some nice schools along the main river channel. Also, target brush piles throughout the lake. Downlining blueback herring has worked best for us, but we are also picking up some quality fish on jerkbaits, flukes, and spooks. Look for these bass to continue to school through the rest of next month as well.

September is a fantastic month for catching some big fish on this lake. From smallmouth bass to hard fighting stripers, there are many great opportunities to catch a number of fish species on Hiwassee Lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy fish. We are Murphy, NC’s only full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lake Nottely, Chatuge and Blue Ridge. And for all your live blueback herring and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Shane Goebel is the Owner of Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and a member of The Angler Fishing Team. Contact him at www.bigolfish.com or (828) 361-2021 / 1-(844)-4-ANGLER.