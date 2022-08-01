Lake Hiwassee Stripers – August

By Shane Goebel

Dead of summer fishing isn’t what most people think. “It’s too hot, fish won’t bite and the skeeters gonna’ eat me alive”. Well, it’s definitely hot and the skeeters aren’t gonna’ eat you up. However, one thing is for sure…The striper fishing is super explosive in Western North Carolina and there’s no better lake to experience that late summer mayhem on than Lake Hiwassee. These stripers and hybrids school up in the heat of the summer and go absolutely crazy. It’s not uncommon to catch 30 to 50 stripers in an hour! This striper bite is intense; and it’s the perfect time to hit the lake and catch some amazing fish. And what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Murphy, NC’s #1 striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. If you want a ton of nice stripers, and I mean a ton, then August and September are perfect months!

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is at full pool. Water clarity is clear throughout the lake, and water temps are in the mid 80’s.

Striper fishing has been excellent. These fish are schooled up and we’ve been killing it out here. Our morning trips usually average 20 to 30 stripers a trip. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. Target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel. Also, during the hot sunny days of summer, search out areas with some good shade. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 6 to the dam. Your best technique will be down lining live blueback herring. The top-water bite has also been great. I like to keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag those surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to stay school up through the next couple of months. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake. Also, remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quickly as possible after they are caught. Bringing up stripers from deep water really puts a hurting on them and the quicker you get them into the water the more likely they will survive.

August is a fantastic month for catching a lot of trophy stripers on this Murphy, North Carolina lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy stripers during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Nottely and Chatuge (in North Carolina), and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Shane Goebel owns Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team. See the website at www.bigolfish.com or call (828) 361-2021