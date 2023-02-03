LAKE HIWASSEE STRIPERS FISHING REPORT

By Shane Goebel

We are a month into 2023 and all I can say is “monster stripers”. That’s right! We are literally on these North Georgia and Western North Carolina lakes every single day and we do very well catching tons of big stripers. However, just recently we lucked up and scored a 49-inch, 51-pound striper. The young boy who goes by Wells never knew what was on the other end of that line. All he knew is that it was BIG. After about a 15-minute fight and an almost bent-in-half landing net, Wells scores the biggest catch of his life in fresh water. This is exactly why we enjoy doing this. We have some monster stripers in our area and it’s always a blast watching our clients reel them in. Going forward into February, we are in the middle of trophy striper season. This is a perfect time of year for you to have that chance to score your 51-pounder. We’ve been slaying the stripers here lately and fortunately for you, we can help you score those monster Western NC stripers. Lake Hiwassee is Murphy NC’s hidden gem for catching some awesome stripers. As this area’s #1 and only full-time striper guide service, we are here to help put you on some hard-fighting fish. Guaranteed! Check us out on Facebook and you’ll see!

Currently, water temperatures on Lake Hiwassee are in the low 50’s and water levels are around 56 feet below full pool. Water clarity is moderately clear.

Striper fishing has been crazy excellent recently! We’ve been catching a lot of nice fish in the 20 to 40-pound range. These fish are shallow and pounding bait up on the banks and shallow flats in the backs of creeks. Pulling planer boards and free lines early in the morning has been working great. Huge gizzard shad and blueback herring is always the bait of choice this time of year. It’s so stinking awesome to see a huge 30 pounder explode on a bait at the end of a planer board. It will definitely have you hooked on striper fishing once you experience this thrill. Back on track now, occasionally we’ll also pull small trout as well. Our trophy striper season has been in full swing and these techniques will continue for the next few months.

Smallmouth and spotted bass have been off the hook out here lately. This beautiful mountain lake never ceases to fail me (knock on wood). We’ve been catching some large quantities of smallmouth and spots. These fish have been schooled up on shallow flats and off rocky points around the lake. Down lining live bluebacks and ultra-lite tackle have been the best technique for loading the boat with these great smallmouths.

February is a great month for catching a lot of huge trophy stripers on this Western North Carolina lake. We also serve Lakes Nottely (in North Georgia), Chatuge, and Lake Blue Ridge in Blue Ridge, GA.

Shane Goebel owns Big Ol' Fish Guiding Service and is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team.