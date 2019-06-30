Lake Hiwassee Summer Striper Explosion

By Shane Goebel

Summer is finally, officially here–the weather is beautiful, the water is warmer, and the striper bite is insane! We’ve been averaging 30 to 50 fish per morning out here. This is the perfect time to hit the lake and experience some extreme striper fishing, and what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Murphy, NC’s #1 and only fulltime striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is at full pool. Water clarity is clear throughout the lake and water temps are in the low to mid 80s.

Striper fishing has been excellent. We have been loading the boat with some big fish in good quantities, and I mean loading the boat. These Lake Hiwassee monsters are schooling up big time and are hammering our baits. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. We’ve been finding good schools from 40 to 80 feet deep. Down lining live herring is going to be the best technique. This is the time of year you’ll want to pay close attention to your electronics. While searching for schooling fish, target creek mouths and rocky points along the main channel. As the top-water bite has also been good, keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag those surface-busting fish.

July is a fantastic month for catching tons and tons of stripers on this beautiful mountain lake. From smallmouth bass to hard fighting stripers, there are many great opportunities to catch a number of fish species on Hiwassee Lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy fish. We are Murphy, NC’s only full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lake Nottely, Chatuge and Blue Ridge. And for all your live blueback herring and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

