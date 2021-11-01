Lake Hiwassee Trophy Stripers

By Shane Goebel

Fall is definitely for striper fishing, and November is one heck of a time to hit the water for some big, big stripers. November kicks off the start of our monster trophy season in this area and Lake Hiwassee offers some fast paced striper action. If you want some huge 30 to 50 pounders, it’s definitely time to hit the water! So, after filling up on that yard bird, grab the phone and book a trip with Murphy, NC and North Georgia’s #1 guide service: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. We’ve been striper fishing these mountain lakes longer than anyone and have what it takes to put you on some huge fish. Don’t forget to check out our Facebook page to see our latest catch. Give us a like and follow us.

Currently, Lake Hiwassee is 12 feet below full pool. Water clarity is clear and water temps are in the low 70s.

Striper fishing has been insane lately. We’re still catching tons of nice schooled up fish. The unseasonably warm temps have these fish thinking it’s still June. On the other hand, our cooler nights have the bigger trophy fish up and feeding well. Early to mid-November is notorious for some big stripers and a bunch of them, at that. For now, the early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. With the cooling water temps, continue to target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel, but also look for schools to move back into the creeks. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 7 to the dam. The top-water bite has also been fantastic, so keep a spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. We’ve been slaying them on ultra-lite rods, which is crazy fun. The fish will continue to be schooled up throughout the next month and will remain in deeper water before starting to spread out in their typical winter pattern. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake.

Novemberr is a great month for catching a lot of schooling stripers on this Western North Carolina lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1-rated guide service put you on some of Lake Hiwassee’s best trophy stripers during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Murphy, NC’s and Blairsville Georgia’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Nottely (in North Georgia), Chatuge , and Lake Apalachia for smallmouth and lake trout. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!

Shane Goebel owns Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service and is a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team. See the website at www.bigolfish.com or call (828) 361-2021