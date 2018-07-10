Lake Istokpoga Producing Giant Largemouths

Spring and early summer were good to bass fishermen on Lake Istokpoga. Between February and the middle of June this year, the 27,692-acre lake in Highlands County produced nearly 100 largemouth bass registered with Florida’s TrophyCatch program and weighing heavier than 8 pounds. And that’s only the fish that were reported. There’s no telling how many big bass were actually caught.

The highlights this year from the big-bass factory northwest of Lake Okeechobee were two largemouth bass that qualified for TrophyCatch’s Hall of Fame, which means they weighed more than 13 pounds.

On March 25, Syl Sims caught a 13-pound, 4-ounce bass from Istokpoga. He caught it with the Enigma fishing rod he won for catching a Hall of Fame bass last year. That fish weighed 13-pounds, 2-ounces and was caught out of Huckleberry Lake in Orlando.

The second Istokpoga hall of famer was caught by Adrian “Lunker Louie” Echols, who has 50 bass heavier than 8 pounds and registered with TrophyCatch. Although he has come close before, the 13-pound, 14-ounce fish he caught from Istokpoga on June 6 is his first to qualify for Hall of Fame status.

Since TrophyCatch was launched in 2012, there have been 430 TrophyCatch-approved largemouth bass weighing 8 pounds or heavier caught on Lake Istokpoga. A total of 347 fish have been entered into the Lunker Club (8-9.99 pounds), 81 into the Trophy Club (10-12.99 pounds), and Syl and Louie’s Hall of Fame catches make the first two Hall of Fame Club bass caught on Lake Istokpoga. As an integral part of the TrophyCatch program, all of these bass were released, so these trophies still swim in Lake Istokpoga.

TrophyCatch Hall of Fame anglers each receive Bass Pro Shops gift cards, Spiderwire merchandise, a custom fiberglass replica mount made by New Wave Taxidermy, an Enigma fishing rod and a plaque from American Registry commemorating their catch.

For more information on TrophyCatch, go to www.trophycatchflorida.com.