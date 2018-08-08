Lake Jackson

by Brian Lee

Water temperature: 85-89 degrees, level: full pool, clarity: stained/clear.

This time of year can offer some of the best topwater action in bass fishing. The bass are feeding early as the days are hot. Tie on your favorite topwater and cover some water. Chase the shade as the sun comes up, as you may entice a few bass to eat the topwater.

Try a C-rig on long tapering points that are holding fish as well. If the point has rock or brush, the better it will be. Once you make the move to fish points, stay deep till late in the evening. The bite will get tough throughout the day because the bass will become less likely to want to chase a bait very far. Personally, I’d hit the lake early in the morning around 4:00am and stay till around noon.

Tight lines, and take a child fishing so they too can enjoy the outdoors.