Lake Lanier

Lanier Stripers by Steve Scott

Will fall temperatures ever come to Georgia? October’s uncommon air temperatures remained in the high eighties keeping higher than normal water temperatures into November. Until we get some consistent colder evenings, we will remain using summer patterns for finding and catching stripers.

Downlining with live bait such as blueback herring and gizzard shad is still the ticket. Trolling will also be very strong with either lead core 7 colors out or umbrella rigs 120’ behind the boat. The Ben Parker spoon has tapered off unless you can find numbers of stripers below your boat. Freelines would also bring in a few stripers, but be sure they are unweighted allowing the bait to swim to comfortable waters. Some locations to try are LM38 in 30’ or less. I would target Browns Bridge to Hwy 60 from 10am to 3pm for everything else. Some of my favorite spots are LM55 and Long Hollow Park ramp following the bank contour but staying in 50’ depths. Another location to try is the mouth of Little River in the s-turns just off the river channel. It starts out a little shallow but deepens as it nears a reef marker.

As you move northward from Gainesville Marina, I need to mention a few patterns. Look for the Chattahoochie River channel as it nears a point or follows the bank contour. These locations are prime for locating stripers. Even though you are fishing in November, remember your bait care. Since we will be still in the turnover, there will not be any decent quality water to sustain live bait. Check it often. Replace it often.

TIP of the month: If you trailer a lot to the lake, be sure to repack those trailer wheel bearings every 6 months. This will pay off in the end as you won’t have to end your fishing trip on the road. See more tips on my website. TeamLanier.com Steve Scott 404-273-3481

Lanier Stripers by Capt Clay Cunningham

Summer is finally losing its grip on Lanier. The stripers have continued to stay deep longer than normal. It is overdue for the stripers to move shallow. They have just been waiting on the surface temperature to cool.

Over the next few weeks, you will see the stripers on the surface. Some of these schools can be massive. Be prepared and have some topwater lures ready to cast. You cannot have too many topwater lures. Each day, depending on weather conditions, one lure will be the best. Some of the favorites are the Berkley J-Walker, the Berkley Surge Shad, and a swimbait called the Sebile Magic Swimmer. If a smaller bait profile is needed, try a Capt. Mack 1/4 ounce white bucktail. The bucktail has caught tons of stripers.

If you do not want to cast, you can always troll live bait. A freeline, which is basically a line and a Gamakatsu Octopus hook, will be the best tactic most days. Spool up a Penn Squall Linecounter with fifteen pound Trilene Big Game on a Shakespeare Striper rod and you are good to go. On the end of the main line, tie a Spro Power Swivel attached to a section of Berkley Trilene 100% Flourocarbon and at the end the Gamakatsu 1/0 Octopus hook. The linecounter on the reel is important for striper fishing. PENN also has a new Fathom Linecounter reel entering the market as well. This reel looks to be another great choice for striper fishermen. Most of the time live herring will be the best bait. Troll points as you search for these schooling fish and keep the topwater baits at the ready. This month should be a blast. See you out there.

Lake Lanier Crappie by Dan Saknini

www.laniercrappieanglers.net

Water temperature is in the high 70’s in the mornings, and with cooler nights, is inching lower. This means better fishing! Today’s fishing was excellent. In addition to that, our club had their tournament recently, and every boat that participated was pleased with their catch. Expect this pattern to improve over the next several weeks.

We are not catching the bigger fish yet, but the numbers are there, and the fish are healthy. The fish are relatively deep, the bite is noticeable, and they are becoming aggressive. We are seeing and catching fish on stand-along brush piles, especially the deeper ones at 25 feet or more. The shallower brush piles are also holding fish, but they are smaller in size. Shooting docks is very good right now. Hair jigs and soft body grubs are working well. Jiffy Jigs, Bobby Garland and Mr. Crappie are also working well.

To start the season off on a new track, let’s talk about equipment. An all-time favorite rod is the Berkley Shock, 6’6″ medium. To a bass angler, this is a drop-shot rod, but it can be used for shooting docks and is available almost anywhere tackle is sold. Another rod I’m falling in love with is the Wally Marshall Speed Shooter IM8 by Lew’s, medium light. It is available in 6’6″ and 6’0″. The Sharp Shooter 6, by B & M, medium light, 6’0 is another good rod. Personally, I would give the nudge to the Wally Marshall 6’6″. These rods all retail for $39 – $49. They are all excellent choices. If your budget allows or you want to splurge, St. Croix sent me a rod to try out; the AvidX 6’6″ AX566 MLF, medium light. These rods retail for $169 – $189. It is a well-balanced rod and feels great in your hand. Will it help you catch more fish? You’ll have to be the judge.

When it comes to reels, my favorites are the Shimano 1000 series, priced from $39 and up, depending on the model, or one of Lew’s several reels that are good for crappie fishing. When it comes to line, the two that I would recommend are Mr. Crappie Hi-Vis 4-pound test, or my favorite, Vicious 2-pound test, Hi-Vis Yellow. Line is relatively inexpensive, and I highly advise you to change it often.

On another note, last Saturday I had an incident at the Thompson Bridge access boat ramp. Normally, it is a safe ramp, but my car and 2 others were broken into and ransacked. Luckily, I had nothing of value inside other than my easily replaced sunglasses. The Gainesville Police handled it in a very professional manner, including follow-up. However, my recommendation is to not let a thief ruin your day. Don’t leave valuables in your car, including your wallet and your checkbook.

Be safe on the water. Wear your life jacket, as it can save your life!