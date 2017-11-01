Lake Lanier Crappie

by Dan Saknini

Fall is here (sort of), and crappie fishing is on the rise! After the above normal average temperatures lately, water temperature is nudging back up close to 80 degrees, with early morning surface temps a little cooler. The lake has begun to turn over, and if you are fishing the northern part of the lake, you’ll notice the gas bubbles coming off the bottom. You’ll also notice that the bait is starting to move north.

That being said, there are still a lot of fish holding in some areas on the south end of the lake, and fishing is good in Four Mile Creek and Six Mile Creek. Standalone brush piles in twenty to thirty feet of water are producing best. Your downscan and sidescan electronics play a big part in finding fish. Some brush piles will hold a lot more fish than others.

Soft body jigs and hair jigs are producing equally well, such as Bobby Garland jigs. If you prefer a hair jig, Jiffy Jigs are still my preference. The fish are holding tight to the brush, and you can expect to lose a few jigs in the trees, so always carry extras. The bigger fish are scattered, but the smaller fish are in abundance and willing to bite. You may have to try six or eight brush piles, but when you find them, the fun is on! Don’t get discouraged, just keep moving until you find them.

It’s always a good idea to have several spots in mind to try when you head out. The number of smaller fish that we are seeing indicates that our lake is healthy and producing new crappie. Until we have water temps consistently in the low 70’s, the bigger fish will remain more difficult to catch.

Be safe on the water! Wear your life jacket as it can save your life!