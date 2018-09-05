Lake Lanier in September-Make the Right Choice

by Jimbo Mathley

A traditional September on Lake Lanier offers anglers many choices of approach. This September on Lake Lanier should be no different. The lake has been above full pool all summer, and we should go into September about 1 foot above full pool. The water temperatures have been normal for late summer, so the traditional late summer patterns should be in play. Often during these kind of conditions, you can find fish very deep as well as very shallow, and some in between. Today we will look at the options for fishing Lanier this September and how to approach catching bass in this key transitional month.

Location: Understand that the primary concern of both game fish and baitfish are oxygen and food source, in that order. During a normal September, the “comfort zone” of both the baitfish and spotted bass become multi-faceted. In September, we often find spotted bass in 3 different types of locations: 1) Very deep (30-50 ft) off the ends of humps and points, relating to timber lines. 2) Very shallow in the backs of creeks and creek arms in major tributaries around the lake or shallow on rocky bluff walls. 3) Suspended in the mouths of major creeks around brush in 20-30 feet of water, as well as deeper pockets near the main lake. Now that we understand where we can find them, let’s look at some of the tools we can use to catch them in each of the above situations.

Lures and Presentation: Deep

1. Drop-Shot – This is a great tool to target deep fish. This presentation can be made vertically into cover or it can be cast toward the target and slowly retrieved. I prefer the Lanier Baits Fruity drop shot worms. Light line is a must. I prefer 6-8 pound test at the most. Light line helps provide a more natural presentation and will garner more strikes.

2. Jigging Spoon/Flutter Spoon – Always a great option when the fish are deep. In general, I prefer the Flex-it spoons, but choose your favorite in this category. A flutter spoon can be a great option this time of year as well. Experiment with the presentation once you have located the fish. Some sort of rip/pause or fast reel/pause cadence should do the trick. Their mood and the presentation required to catch them will vary daily with conditions. Look around timber lines and tree tops near the mouths of creeks.

Lures and Presentation: Shallow

1. Buzzbait – While Lanier is not necessarily known as a buzzbait lake, this can be a very effective tool in both shallow situations discussed above. Make your retrieve an erratic one and present around cover where possible in addition to steep rocky banks early in the morning. I like the Picasso choices for a buzzbait.

2. Spinnerbait- An old favorite that can be deadly around flooded shoreline cover and also by shallow docks and blow down trees, as well as steeper rocky banks.

3. Crankbait – Opt for a shallow to medium diving plug and work the same areas as you would the spinnerbait. I am a big fan of the SPRO offerings.

4. Jig/Worm – When the fish are not chasing, don’t be afraid to pitch worms and jigs to the flooded shoreline cover. This can be a very effective technique to catch fish with a smaller strike zone. Chattahoochee Jigs rule!

Lures and Presentation: Suspended

1. Topwater – When the water starts to cool, the topwater action can be awesome. Look around man-made brush on off-shore structure such as humps and points for the fish that are hanging out. Topwater baits such as a Chug Bug and a Zara Spook can be an excellent way to catch these fish and a lot of fun too!

2. SuperSpin by SuperFish Baits – This is an excellent producer on Lanier. Fish the bait at the depth you see the fish suspending near bait balls. Understand the fall-rate for your rig and count the bait down to the depth of the fish and maintain that depth.

3. Jerk Bait – Another great tool for targeting suspending fish. Choose a bait that suspends at the depth the fish are holding and experiment with your retrieve cadence until you zero in on what the fish are looking for any given day. The SPRO McStick or McRip are great options here.

4. Spy Bait – This bait has become popular in the recent years. It is a great option when the fish are not hitting your topwater or jerkbait presentations. Cast this bait out, count it down to 10 or so, and then begin a very slow retrieve. This technique is the epitome of finesse fishing. Slow and methodical is the key. I like the Duo Realis offerings in the G-fix 80 size.

I still have some dates available in September, so call me to enjoy some great September fishing. See you on the water!

Jimbo is a full-time, year-round spotted bass guide on Lake Lanier. For more information or to book your trip, contact Jimbo on Lanier! 770-542-7764. Jimbo’s website: www.jimboonlanier.com