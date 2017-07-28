Lake Lanier Stripers – Cunningham

By Capt Clay Cunningham

The striper fishing has been great on Lanier. July and August tend to be some of the best months of the year, and this year has been no exception. The water temperature is in the low eighties and the fish are deep. The only difference this year compared to years past is the fish are biting better higher up in the water column. We are not catching as many fish super deep. The bulk of the bites have been 30 to 40 feet deep and seldom past 50 feet even if there is over 100 feet of water.

In August look for the downline bite to continue to be strong. Stay with the Shakespeare Striper Rods spoiled with 15 pound Trilene Big Game line the Captain Mack swivel sinker, a 6 foot section of Trilene 100 percent Flourocarbon and a 1/0 Gamakatsu Octopus hook. Add a live herring to the hook and you are good to go. It is a very simple and effective setup that can be used year round on Lanier.

The trolling bite should also become stronger in August. Lead core tends to be best on Lanier for trolling. Talk to your local tackle store for the specific rod and reel needed. Once you are setup, tie up one rod with a Ben Parker spoon and one with a 1 to 2 ounce white Spro Prime bucktail. Tip the Spro bucktail with a 6 inch Capt. Mack chartreuse trailer. Let the first couple bites tell you which one is hot. It can vary from day to day. Also keep white Capt. Mack trailers, pink trailers, and all bucktail sizes on hand. All types of variables will dictate which is best that day, including barometer, wind, cloud cover and water temperature.

Overall, look for August fishing to be as hot as the weather. On a last note, be sure to get the fish back in the water as soon as possible. Even a few extra seconds out of the water can be detrimental during the summer. Try to limit pictures. See you on the water!