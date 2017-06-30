Lake Lanier Stripers – Cunningham

by Clay Cunningham

The stripers on Lanier are in summer mode. Buy a tank full of blue back herring and go catch some fish. The fish are concentrated on the southern end of the lake for the most part. As the summer heat continues to heat the surface, look for the stripers to move as deep as eighty to one hundred feet deep.

To catch the stripers you need some simple equipment. You need a Shakespeare Striper rod spooled with twenty pound Trilene Big Game line and you are ready to catch some fish. Tie on a Carolina rig with a 2 ounce Capt. Mack swivel sinker, a seven foot Trilene 100% Flourocarbon leader finished off with a size 1 Gamakatsu Finesse Wide Gap hook. This hook has become my favorite. The Gamakatsu size 1/0 Octopus hook is also a great choice.

Also be sure to ice your bait. If live bait is not your choice, tie on a Spro Prime 1 ounce white bucktail tipped with a 6 inch Capt. Mack chartreuse curly tail and reel it up through the schools of fish you see on your electronics. Great electronics are critical. On the Humminbird Solix you can watch your bait swim around on the hook fifty feet deep or more.

This is an awesome time to be on the lake. See you on the water.