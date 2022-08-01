Lake Murray Official Venue of the 2022 Bass Fishing World Championship

State College, PA: The bass fishing world has been patiently waiting to participate in the 2022 Bass Fishing World Championship. They are also eager to fish the legendary waters of South Carolina’s Lake Murray. The host Capital City/Lake Murray Country RTB has held several professional world championship events (Forest Wood Cups) in the past. This event is much different for several reasons.

• This event is sanctioned by the amateur world fishing organization known as FIPSED – http://www.fips-ed.com/fipsed/index.php/en/

• FIPSED is the link between sport fishing and International Olympic Committee recognition as an Olympic sport.

• This is a team event; qualifying nations can field only one eight person team.

• The prize at this event is official World Championship medals – no prize money is awarded.

Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board led by President/CEO Miriam Atria and her team made the decision to support the USA Bass program in 2017. Their support as our title sponsor made it possible for our USA Bass team to travel to South Africa, Mexico and Canada to pursue World and Pan American titles,” says USAngling President, Tony Forte. “Now we get to share this amazing venue and community with the world when we host the 2022 Bass Fishing World Championship. We are anticipating anglers from North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia to participate. This event is truly next level for international bass fishing. It all started with Miriam and Capital City/Lake Murray Country RTB and we fully expect this event to propel fishing into Olympic recognition. We are so blessed to have their support.”

Capital City/Lake Murray Country RTB is excited to share one of the world’s top fishing destinations! Lake Murray is home to twelve of America’s favorite freshwater sportfish which makes it the perfect fishing hole. Visitors can book a trip with one of the many talented and well-known Lake Murray fishing guides.

“We are excited to host the World Bass Fishing Championship and that Lake Murray, a world fishing destination, is the first to host this inaugural event. We look forward to welcoming the various countries from around the world and showing them our Southern hospitality,” stated Miriam Atria, President/CEO, Capital City/Lake Murray Country Regional Tourism Board.

The USA Bass team will be competing against teams from: Italy, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Australia, South Korea, Spain, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and others. The 2022 USA Bass World Team includes: Team Captain Scott Martin, Jacob Wheeler, Scott Canterbury, David Dudley, Fred Roumbanis, James Watson, Mark Rose and David Fritts. They will be coached by Charlie Evans and Anthony Gagliardi.

Stay tuned for more details regarding the 2022 Bass World Championship week. Events include a youth day, championship weigh-ins, an outdoor concert and awards presentation.

Visit www.lakemurraycountry.com for more information on the Lake Murray area. Visit usabass.org for USA Bass team updates. Follow the USA Bass team on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/usabassorg