Lake Murray Welcomes B.A.S.S. Elite Series in April 2023

Columbia, SC. — Capital City/Lake Murray Country (CCLMC) is proud to announce that Lake Murray marks one of the nine stops on the map for the 2023 Bassmaster Elite Series. B.A.S.S. has visited Lake Murray nine times for major events since 1991, but its most recent trip to the 50,000-acre Saluda River fishery was in 2011. The series will set up shop on Lake Murray, April 20-23, 2023.

“We know Lake Murray will deliver a challenging event to the professional anglers and the final weights will be strong,” said Miriam Atria, CCLMC President/CEO.

The B.A.S.S. Elite Series schedule includes nine regular-season events in seven states. Along the tournament trail, these talented anglers will battle each other — and big bass — for the prestigious titles of: “Progressive Insurance Bassmaster Angler of the Year,” “Falcon Rods Rookie of the Year,” and “Elite Series champion.”

B.A.S.S. CEO Chase Anderson lauded the schedule as another great opportunity for the best professional anglers in the world to showcase their talents in diverse and exceptional fisheries.

“The 2023 Elite Series schedule allows us to visit multiple regions — including fisheries where we haven’t been in many years — to celebrate fishing fans and our great sport,” Anderson said. “Anglers are tested in a variety of environments, truly battling for the right to call themselves the Angler of the Year or Rookie of the Year.”

“And, of course, for approximately 40 of those anglers, the nine Elite Series tournaments are the pathway to fulfill a dream and compete on the biggest stage in sportfishing — the Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic.”

CCLMC is the official source for all things Lake Murray Country. Find information on attractions, dining, hotels, outdoor recreation, fishing, golf, and events to plan your next trip. For more information about CCLMC visit LakeMurrayCountry.com or call 1-866-SC-Jewel.

Capital City/Lake Murray Country is a 501(c)(6) organization and is a member of the South Carolina Association of Tourism Regions (SCATR). CCLMC maintains membership to various regional, national, and local tourism travel-related associations and organizations. The organization markets the region both regionally, nationally, and internationally to lure visitors into the region and increase tourism revenue while providing economic impact for the region.

2023 Bassmaster Elite Series Schedule:

Feb. 16-19, Okeechobee, Fla., Lake Okeechobee

Feb. 23-26, Bainbridge, Ga., Lake Seminole

April 20-23, Columbia, S.C., Lake Murray

April 27-30, Clarendon County, S.C., Santee Cooper Lakes

May 11-14, Shelby County, Ala., Lay Lake

June 1-4, Orange, Texas, Sabine River

July 27-30, Macomb County, Mich., Lake St. Clair

Aug. 17-20, Plattsburgh, N.Y., Lake Champlain

Aug. 24-27, Clayton, N.Y., St. Lawrence River