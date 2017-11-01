Forecast By: Shane Goebel

Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service &

The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

Lakes Apalachia, Chatuge, Nottely, Blue Ridge and Hiwassee

www.bigolfish.com

November in the North Georgia Mountains is a fantastic time to hit the water. With the beautiful views of the changing leaves and the cool comfortable temps, a day on the water seems like a dream come true after a hot summer. Not to mention the fishing is also great. This is the perfect time to hit the lake and experience some extreme striper fishing, and what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Blairsville, GA’s #1 and only fulltime striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. We’ve been striper fishing these mountain lakes a long time and have what it takes to put you on some huge fish.

Currently, Lake Nottely is 10 feet below full pool. Water clarity is clear and water temps are in the low 70s.

Striper fishing has been decent. We are also starting to catch some bigger fish in the 15 to 20 pound range. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. We’ve also had some heavy bites in the mid-day hours. With the cooling water temps, continue to target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel, but also look for schools to move back into the creeks. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 6 to the dam. In the early morning hours, freelines and planer boards have been ok. As soon as the sun peeks through we are going right back to down lines. The topwater bite has picked up a bit, so keep a Spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will start to spread out here soon and move into the creeks. This will be a perfect time to break out the planer boards and start pulling live bigger baits.

November is a fantastic month for catching some big fish on this lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Nottely’s best trophy fish. We are Blairsville, GA’s only full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lake Hiawassee, Chatuge and Blue Ridge. And for all your live blueback herring and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in Angler Magazine, and let us help you get your fish on!