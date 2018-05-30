Forecast By: Shane Goebel

Summer is finally here. The weather is beautiful, the water is warmer, and the fish are going crazy. It’s the perfect time to hit the lake and catch some amazing fish! What’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with North Georgia’s #1 striper guide service: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service.

Lake Nottely is unbelievable for summer striper fishing. There’s nothing like starting your day off with an explosion of stripers slamming all your rods. It’s not uncommon for us to boat 20-40 fish per trip out here on this serene North Georgia lake.

Currently, Lake Nottely is at full pool. Water clarity is clear and slightly stained in the backs of creeks, and water temps are in the mid to upper 70s.

Striper fishing remains excellent. The early-morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. In the earl-morning hours, we are still pulling planer boards and free lines with live blueback herring. Keep your free lines 100-150 feet behind the boat, and stagger your baits behind the boards. As the sun comes up in the later morning hours, start to focus on deeper water. Switch to downlines and add a little split shot to your free lines. Target creek mouths and points off the main channel. As the topwater bite has also been excellent, keep a Spook or a RedFin at the ready to snag those surface-busting fish. By mid-month, these fish will really start to school up, and we’ll switch to all an all downline bite. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers. Also remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quick as possible.

June is a fantastic month for catching some monster stripers this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Nottely’s best trophy fish during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Blairsville, GA’s only full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lake Chatuge, Lake Hiwassee and Lake Blue Ridge. For all your live bait and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing and the best live herring around. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in The Angler Magazine. Let us help you get your fish on!