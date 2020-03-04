Lake Nottely Crappie Fishing with Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service

By Darren Hughes

Nestled in the mountains of North Georgia lies one of the best crappie fishing lakes around: Lake Nottely. Lake Nottely is a 4200-acre reservoir in Blairsville Georgia. Loaded with plenty of brush and timber, it makes a perfect habitat for some very nice crappie populations. From the months of February to April, this mountain lake comes to life with an outstanding black crappie harvest. So, dust off those old fishing poles and pan fish jigs and hit the water or book a trip with us and let Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service help you load the boat with tons of Crappie.

Currently Lake Nottely is 6 feet below full pool and water temps are steady around 51 degrees. Water clarity is stained in the creeks and clear from mid-lake to the dam.

Crappie fishing has been great the past month. Fish are schooling tight to the banks in the mouths and backs of creeks. Most under water brush piles have been holding some good numbers. Fish are also suspending along the river channels in the lower end of the lake. Most of the nicer crappie have been caught on live crappie minnows and jigs under slip floats. This pattern should last for the next couple of months as they get ready for the spring spawn.

March is a fantastic month for catching a lot of crappie on this North Georgia lake.

Darren Hughes is the owner of Hughes General Store & Bait Shop, a member of The Angler Magazine Fishing Team and a guide for Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service. Look him up at www.bigolfish.com or give him a call at (706) 745-6569 or (828) 361-2021.