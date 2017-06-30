Lake Nottely Stripers

Forecast By: Shane Goebel

Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service &

The Angler Magazine Fishing Team

Lakes Apalachia, Chatuge, Nottely, Blue Ridge and Hiwassee

www.bigolfish.com

July brings with it some great fishing in the North Georgia Mountains, and there’s no better lake to experience awesome striper fishing than Lake Nottely. The striper bite is intense; it’s the perfect time to hit the lake and catch some amazing fish. And what’s the best way to do that? By booking a trip with Blairsville, GA’s #1 striper guide: Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service.

Currently, Lake Nottely is at full pool. Water clarity is clear and slightly stained in the backs of creeks, and water temps are in the low 80’s.

Striper fishing has been excellent. We have been loading the boat with some big fish in good quantities, averaging 20 to 30 stripers a trip. The early morning and evening bites are your best times to see action. In the early-morning hours, we are still pulling some free lines with our downlines. Keep your free lines 100-150 feet behind the boat, and as the sun comes up in the late-morning hours, switch to all downlines. Target creek mouths and points off the main lake channel. Also, during the hot sunny days of summer, search out areas with some good shade. The majority of our fish have been caught from Point 7 to the dam. The topwater bite has slowed a bit, but I still like to keep a Spook or a Red Fin at the ready to snag surface-busting fish. The fish will continue to school up through the next couple months and will move to even deeper water. Just remember to keep an eye on your electronics and watch for schools of stripers when cruising the lake. Also, remember to try to get the fish back into the water as quickly as possible after they are caught.

Spotted bass fishing has been outstanding, too. These fish are finally off the beds and are schooled up. We’ve been wearing out some nice spots every trip lately. Work shallow humps, creek mouths and clay banks. Also, target brush piles throughout the lake. Downlining blueback herring has worked best for us, but we are also picking up some quality fish on jerkbaits, flukes and spooks. Look for these bass to continue to school through the rest of next month.

July is a fantastic month for catching some monster stripers and bass on this North Georgia lake. Give Big Ol’ Fish Guiding Service a call and let the area’s #1 rated guide service put you on some of Lake Nottely’s best trophy stripers during the fishing trip of a lifetime. We are Blairsville, GA’s premier full-time guide service, specializing in striped and hybrid bass. We also serve Lakes Hiwassee and Chatuge (in North Carolina), and Lake Blue Ridge. And for all your live bait and tackle needs, check out Hughes General Store in Blairsville, GA. They carry everything you need for a successful day of fishing and have the best live herring around. So, come fish with the pros for the opportunity to be featured in The Angler Magazine and let us help you get your fish on!