Lake Okeechobee – North: Oct. 2017

Fall has finally come to south Florida and it will sure be a welcome relief from this hot and rainy summer. Even with the hot temperatures and higher than normal water levels, the fishing has been pretty good all summer, but with some cooling water temperatures the fishing is about to get red hot.

The BIG bass will be migrating from the open water toward spawning areas in all areas of the lake and there will be better numbers of bass to catch for sure. The lake is in very good condition and even though the water level is a higher then we like, it should not affect fishing for the coming season. For you out of town fishermen, higher water levels should make for safe boating conditions all winter long. We have good pepper grass, eel grass, and hydrilla patches all over the lake and that just means more good cover for the bass.

In October, I like to target outside grass lines in most areas as long as the water is fairly clean. If you do find it dirty from the wind blowing, just start moving back in the grass until you find the water starting to clean up and that is where I would start fishing for the day. Some great areas to start with would be near the mouth of Buck Head Canal, along the South side of Kings Bar, Tin House Cove, and Dupree Bar. Areas like Harney Pond and Monkey Box will also be areas that will hold good numbers of fish. The area we call the shoal, from the Monkey Box south to Observation Island, is one of my favorite areas to fish but is really affected by the wind and dirty water when we have higher water like we do right now. But don’t rule out this area, just start moving back in the grass until you find cleaner water and the fish will be there

A question I get asked a lot is what lure or baits should I use to catch big bass? My answer is if you have a soft plastic you are comfortable with and can throw in grass, then that is what you should start with. I like to throw the Big EZ from Gambler, fluke, or senko across the grass especially to start the day, but will sometimes throw it all day long. On days when there is a nice breeze and the water is still clean on the outside grass lines, I will throw a spinner-bait or Zara Spook or Spook Junior to try and catch some schooling bass. But to have the best chance to catch a Lake Okeechobee Bucket Lips, we use live bait “wild shiners” and they just out fish artificial in both size and numbers in the fall and winter.

Now is the time to start planning those Okeechobee bass fishing trips to Lake Okeechobee for the fall and winter months when it is the coldest up north. The crappie “speck” bite should start picking up by November and we are looking forward another awesome season.

Don’t forget to get your kids/grand kids out fishing and also please take the time to thank a veteran by taking him or her fishing for a little stress relief. Until the next report, good luck, tight lines, and Bucket Lips. I hope to see everyone on the water!

Special Thanks to the D.O.A Lures, Mercury Marin e, Bow to Stern, Power Pole and Costa Del Mar sunglasses for always being available and providing some high-quality lures and equipment.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Nathan M. Shellen

Okeechobeebassfishing.com

Telephone: (772) 501-6886

Email: sjmike7@aol.com