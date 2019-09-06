Lake Russell Fishing Report

By Wendell Wilson

Plenty of fish can be caught on Lake Russell in late summer. We generally start at first light while it is still cool, and we try to be off the water before it gets too hot.

Bass – Largemouth and spotted bass can be caught by fishing drop shot and shaky head worms in 20 to 25 feet of water. Try to find some brush on flats or points in that depth. There is also some schooling activity in these same areas. Be ready with a small topwater lure. The DNR has done a great job in bringing the numbers of largemouth back into Lake Russell. We have seen some impressive schools of largemouth this summer.

Crappie – Crappie are on brush piles in coves off the main lake in 20 to 25 feet of water. They can be caught on minnows dropped right in the brush. Expect to catch bass, perch, and catfish along with the crappie.

Stripers – September is one of the best months all year to target a big striper in Lake Russell. Fish a live herring at the depth the fish are holding. This depth can vary greatly depending on which area of the lake you are fishing. As a general rule, fish are 30 to 40 feet on the lower end and 20 to 30 feet on the upper end.

Wendell Wilson is the owner of Wilson’s Guide Service and can be reached at 706-283-3336. Thanks for reading, and I hope you enjoy your time on the water.