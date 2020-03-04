Lake Russell Forecast

By Wendell Wilson

This month on Lake Russell is known for a lot of changes: Changes in the weather, changes in the fishing patterns, and finally, a great change in the number of people fishing. We will have a lot of bass anglers practicing for upcoming tournaments. And, we will see a lot of anglers in pursuit of crappie. Crappie fever abounds in March.

If the weather warms up for a few days in a row, the fish will move towards shallow water. The action can be great. Let a cold front come through with strong winds and cold morning temperatures and the crappie bite will slow for a couple of days. Even on the slow days, however, a few fish can be had and those are often the biggest fish.

The spotted bass will be moving up in the shallows, too. They are not as affected by the cold fronts. The bass bite is more consistent than the crappie. I usually suggest we fish for bass if a trip is scheduled after a severe cold front. Good fishing, and I will see you on the water.

Wendell Wilson / Wilson’s Guide Service / 706-283-3336