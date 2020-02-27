Lake Russell Forecast

By Wendell Wilson

Here on Lake Russell the fish are still in the winter pattern. Most of the best action is in deep water. Early in the month, we will fish for spotted bass and yellow perch with jigging spoons or minnows near the bottom, around schools of shad that are holding in 30 to 40 feet of water. The larger perch will be beautiful in their prespawn colors. They will be practically bursting with eggs, with vivid color in the red fins and yellow body with green vertical bars.

If we have an extended warm spell, look for the jonquils to bloom. When you see the pretty yellow flowers pop out of the ground, it is time to kick off crappie season. The crappie will begin to stage in catchable numbers in both Clarks Hill and Russell. They will continue to be active as long as the water temperature is rising. Thanks for reading.

Wendell Wilson / Wilson’s Guide Service / 706-283-3336