Lake Russell July Forecast

By Wendell Wilson

The best thing about fishing this month is probably the consistency; something we have not had at all during the spring months. The weather will be warm in the mornings and hot in the afternoons, with a chance of thunderstorms in the evenings. You can get in the boat with shorts and a shirt and not worry about getting cold or having to bring a jacket. The mornings are pleasant and, for that reason, we start at daylight and finish by noon.

The fish are in the summer patterns and feeding in the warm water. The stripers are either deep or in the cooler waters upriver. They can be caught on live herring presented at the level they are holding. Bass fishing is better early in the morning or late in the afternoon. They will be on main lake points where the current sweeps by, bringing baitfish near the feeding areas. Crappie will be on brush piles in 20-30 feet of water and biting minnows 10-15 feet down.

Wendell Wilson / Wilson’s Guide Service / 706-283-3336