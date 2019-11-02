By Wendell Wilson

This month is one of my favorite times of year to fish Lake Russell. There are still some fish up shallow if you prefer to fish that way; however, most of the fish will be moving deeper. Look for schools of threadfin shad in the creeks to start gathering in 20 to 30 feet of water. All the predatory fish of different species will be following the bait schools.

This is a great time to break out the jigging spoons. Drop the spoon to the bottom and jig it up and down. Most of the time, only a slight “tick” will be felt as the fish sucks in the spoon. Also, a drop shot rig with a medium minnow is deadly on everything from crappie to bass to stripers. In addition, expect to tangle with yellow perch, white perch, and channel catfish. Sea gulls will be moving back to our lakes to help with the fish finding. Good fishing.

Wendell Wilson / Wilson’s Guide Service / 706-283-3336.