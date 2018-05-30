by Paul Tyre

The temperatures are finally warming up, and Lake Seminole is on fire! We have been catching some big bass on a variety of lures, and as we come into June, I think it’s the best month to catch a personal best on Lake Seminole with topwater baits like frogs and buzzbaits.

When fishing a buzzbait on Lake Seminole, fish the bait around the topped out hydrilla closest to the deep water that has baitfish present. A Strike King Pro Model Buzzbait in white has been a good one so far. This bait has a unique squeak to it that pulls the big bass in for explosive strikes. You want to have at least a 7′ medium heavy rod with a soft tip and braided line for getting the bass away from the cover.

Frogs are great around lily pads and over the top of matted hydrilla and scum. I prefer the Strike King Popping Perch fished around and through the lily pad fields on the lake. Working the bait with a chugging sound and a pause between to give the bass time to find the bait, is working well. When fishing frogs in the pads, use at least a 7′ heavy action rod with a soft tip and at least 65-pound braided line to get them out.

The Hydrilla Gnats Bass Club is starting a Thursday Night Two Fish Bass Tournament at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge on the first and third Thursdays of the month from 6:00pm to 9:00pm. The entry fee is $20 per boat with 90% going back for prize money. The first week’s turnout was great!

The bream and shellcracker have been bedding all around the lake. They’re bedding in shallow water and biting worms and crickets. Miss Jane, down at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge, has both in stock. She’s open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6am to 6pm and has her phone number on the door of the store for when she’s not there and you need something. She’ll come right away and get you what you need.

The crappie have moved out to the edge of the grass lines and are being caught on minnows and jigs in 10 to 12 feet of water. Miss Jane has minnows too, and she might be willing to catch the blue-eyed ones for you.