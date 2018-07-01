by Paul Tyre

Water temperature: 78°, lake level: full pool, water clarity: stained.

The Bass Fishing has been AWESOME this June on Lake Seminole. We have had numerous days with our best five bass weighing over 25 pounds and catching numerous 6 to 8 pounders.

We are expecting July to be really good too. As we go into summer, Lake Seminole is known for its explosive topwater bite and that means frogs, buzzbaits and walking baits like the Strike King Sexy Dawg. I find these baits work well early in the morning and late in the afternoons on overcast days.

The grass (hydrilla) is really healthy this year and that means flipping/punching for big bass through the grass. If you come to Lake Seminole this summer, don’t forget to bring your flipping and punching gear. I prefer a 7 ½’ to 8′ heavy rod with a 65 to 80-pound braided line to get the big bass out of the grass. My bait of choice is a Strike King 4″ Rodent in June Bug rigged on a 4/0 heavy straight hook pegged with a 1 to 1 ½ ounce tungsten weight, depending on the thickness of the grass.

The bream and shellcracker have been bedding all over the lake. We have seen some nice limits coming across the docks at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge.

Crappie are being caught in 10′ to 12′ feet of water on minnows and jigs. Wingate’s is open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and they have plenty of minnows.

Summer brings some fun evening bass tournaments to Lake Seminole. The Hydrilla Gnats Bass Club has been hosting a tournament on the first and third Thursdays from 6 pm to 9:15 pm to help founding member, Angelo Koundourakis, with his medical expenses related to his battle with ALS. The entry fee is only $20 per boat with a 90% payout, and your two biggest bass are weighed in. It’s a fun competition.