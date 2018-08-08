Bass fishing on Lake Seminole has been as hot as the weather. The topwater bite has been impressive and since the bait are still in the grass, the big bass are still hitting the topwater lures over the grass. One of my favorites is the Strike King KVD Popping Perch. It has a unique sound and look that drives the big bass crazy. When fishing this lure, use at least 65-pound braided line on an at least a 7 foot rod with a lot of backbone.

As the water has started to clear, a walking bait like a Strike King KVD Sexy Dawg in blue gizzard has been drawing some explosive strikes in the main lake along the grass lines close to deep water. This bait resembles a large fleeing shad and the bass love to go after it.

As we go into August, one of my favorite ways to catch big bass on Lake Seminole is a jig pitched along the outside of grass lines. The jig I prefer is a Strike King Hack Attack Jig. I use a 3/4 to 1 1/4 dependent on depth and thickness of cover. I like to attach a Strike King Rose Craw to the jig. The Rose Craw gives the jig a lot of action and the perfect profile for the big bass. I like to use this jig and trailer combination on a 7’6″ to 7’10” extra heavy stick with a minimum 50-pound braided line.

The bream have been feeding on Mayflies, are up shallow and have been taken on crickets along the shorelines. The crappie are being caught in the 10′ to 15′ depth runs along the old river channel on jigs and minnows. The campground on Bass Island at Wingate’s Lunker Lodge has been full of fishermen who have been going after all kinds of fish on Lake Seminole. We’ve been seeing coolers full of bream, catfish and crappie coming across the docks!