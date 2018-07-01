by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Sinclair is down 1.48 feet with the water stained and the temperature in the mid-80s.

Bass fishing is good. There are still a good number of fish in less than 5 feet of water. Fishing small crankbaits like a ¼ ounce Rat-L-Trap or a #5 Shad Rap would be a good choice. Fishing a Texas rig worm right on the sea wall will also bring you a few fish. You need to cast right next to the sea wall as these fish are very shallow.

There has been a few areas of the lake where the shad have starting to spawn, so be on the lookout for these areas. Put a Zoom Super Fluke on and run the banks and cast this pearl bat right on the bank. Snap it up to the surface and work it back fast and hold on.

