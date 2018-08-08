by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Sinclair is down 1.47 feet with the water stained and the temperature in the mid-80s.

Bass fishing is fair. The topwater bite has really slowed down. Some are still being caught on top, but it’s hit or miss. The best places seem to be sea walls. Most are taking a Pop R or Tiny Torpedo right against the wall. After the early bite, the best method is Carolina rigs on the side of points and flats. In the central and upper lake, most are 8 to 15 feet deep. Downlake, fish 12 to 20 feet deep.

A good rig is a Zoom Trick worm or U Tale on a 1/0 or 2/0 Mustad offset worm hook with a three foot leader. A ¾ ounce weight, bead and swivel are tied to 14 or 17 pound line with a 12-pound leader. Fish the bait slowly, and when the cover gets heavy, slow down even more. Use the Zoom worms in June bug, red bug and green pumpkin.