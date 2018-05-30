by Ken Sturdivant

Lake Sinclair is down 1.02 feet with the water stained and the temperature in the 70’s.

Bass fishing is great. Go shallow as the bass roam the banks in shallow water all day both up and down lake. They are chasing small baitfish up into the shallows and the baits need to be very small. Casting small worms and topwater lures can get a strike. If this schooling activity lasts all day, it’s a good idea to use small lures. Buzzbaits can catch a lunker. Using the Zoom lizards on a light wire hook or a trick worm cast into the shallows can be productive.

Use the Lowrance Structure Scan technology to scout the areas before you fish. Even in 10 feet of water, this technology can scan 70 feet from right to left if you use left, right and down imaging at the same time. The mini lizards should be in a dark red color or pumpkin seed. All white Zoom trick worms with the tail dipped in a red dye works around the docks all day. Keep a #5 Shad Rap ready for any shallow schooling up on the banks. Move around a lot as these fish are doing the same.

As the day progresses some of the upriver fish are still active on points and around docks. The bone and pearl colors in the Bill Norman Little N crankbaits are fair.