Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge of 2018 Awards us All!

Palm Beach County’s Department of Environmental Resources Management (ERM) concluded its 3rdAnnual FREE Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge by presenting over $2,000 worth of prizes for competitive top anglers and other anglers that reported any catches during the 6-week Challenge. The Awards Event was held at the distinguished West Palm Beach Fishing Club on July 25, 2018.

The LWL Fishing Challenge is a great opportunity to showcase fisheries data such as, species diversity, quantity of catches, number and size of sportfish throughout the 20-mile stretch of Lake Worth Lagoon. The close of the 6-week Challenge each year is always a highlight for ERM scientists to analyze and present the reported data that emphasizes the real value of logging catches. 2018 numbers at a glance include: 117 registered anglers, 57 different species, 1,086 approved entries, and 115 sportfish. The most gratifying for ERM and the Challenge sponsors is meeting the anglers and sharing the experiences of fishing and exploring the lagoon. Anglers can see why submitting information such as location, fish species, size, date stamp and a picture in the free iAngler app – make the Challenge such a success each year!

The catch information helps determine the significance of Lake Worth Lagoon restoration projects like Snook Islands, Grassy Flats, Bryant Park and South Cove providing fisheries habitat in the Lagoon. Eric Anderson, a Senior Environmental Analyst with ERM, says that “We hear the stories of snook, tarpon, red drum and other sportfish being seen and caught around our restoration projects in Lake Worth Lagoon, but no photos or data to confirm the reports.” This is why the LWL Fishing Challenge and all its participating “citizen scientists” make this Challenge such a success, both recreationally and scientifically!

The 2018 Challenge reeled in other sponsors and that means more prizes! In addition to the already phenomenal prizes such as Penn rod and reel combos and Engel coolers, MANG Gear provided custom fishing shirts and hats, Your Next Outdoor Traditions provided a custom “Challenge” rod, necessitating a new “scientist choice” award and FWC provided T shirts, Tervis Tumblers and more!

Are you fishing in Lake Worth Lagoon? Let your catch make a difference! Make your catch be known! Make your catch count! Become a citizen “scientist”! Check out and download the iAngler app and get ready to be a winner in 2019!

Thanks to all for your participation and especially to our dedicated sponsors from the West Palm Beach Fishing Club, the Snook & Gamefish Foundation, Coastal Angler Magazine, MANG Gear, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and all the “citizen scientists” of the Lake Worth Lagoon!