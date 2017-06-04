Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge Continues

It’s June, which means the 2017 Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge is already underway! But don’t worry, you still have several weeks left to enter the FREE Challenge, get involved in citizen science and fish your way to some awesome prizes. Palm Beach County and its partners from the Lake Worth Lagoon Initiative have teamed up with the Snook and Gamefish Foundation and the West Palm Beach Fishing Club for a second year in a row in an effort to engage our local community and gather valuable catch data within Palm Beach County’s largest estuary, the Lake Worth Lagoon.

The Challenge has been expanded this year in an effort to increase data collection, and this means even more Engel coolers and Penn rod and reel combos will be given away. Anglers participating in the Challenge will have the chance to compete for top prizes, but any angler that logs data during the tournament (even if you don’t catch a fish) will have a chance to win prizes as part of the weekly and overall random drawings. Participating is easy and fun using a mobile application while you fish or by entering your catch data and photos online when you return home. Additional support for the Challenge is provided by Coastal Angler Magazine. For rules, prize details and to register, visit www.LWLI.org/FishingChallenge.