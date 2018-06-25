Lake Worth Lagoon Fishing Challenge – You’re Not Too Late!

Hey Kids, grab an Adult! Hey Parents, grab a Kid! It’s not too late to head out to the Lake Worth Lagoon and join the Fishing Challenge that is underway. There is absolutely no cost to join in. You don’t even have to catch a fish to be entered to win prizes. Just register and log your fishing activity. It’s that simple.

Of course, catches are always a lot more fun.Participating in the LWLFC is easy. First, register at www.ianglertournament.com. Then, log the fish you catch using the FREE iAnglerTournament app on your smartphone or by signing into your online account. By participating, anglers will contribute valuable data that helps identify successes, challenges and guide future lagoon habitat restoration efforts. Yes, your feedback could help improve fishing for everyone.

Anglers are eligible for great prizes whether they fish once during the challenge or every day (prize categories include random drawings for those who log fish and activity, so you don’t have to win the challenge to catch a prize!). Prizes include Engel coolers, Penn rod and reel combos, MANG Gear T-shirts, hats and more!

The Challenge is open to anglers five years of age and older, with both youth and adult divisions. Entries can be submitted through midnight July 8th.

For more information about the challenge, including how to register, rules and prize details, visit www.LWLI.org/FishingChallenge or contact Palm Beach County Environmental Resources Management at (561) 233-2400 or at ERM-FishingChallenge@pbcgov.org