Boca Granda Pass, Charlotte Harbor, and the Flats Report & Forecast

By Capt. Dave Stephens

Well, fellow anglers our rainy season has definitely arrived and appears to be not near as dry as last year. In my opinion, this is a good thing. Our estuary requires a balance of fresh and saltwater. So hopefully this year we will get a more balanced system. The bad part is our water will get a tea color due to the rainwater run-off. This is not a bad thing nor is it pollution, it’s a result of the dead foliage on the ground. So, if sight fishing is your thing, it’s going to be a little difficult in the north end of the harbor.

The snook fishing in the upper harbor has been very good lately. Look for feeding fish around creek mouths and mangrove points with good tidal flow. Live pilchards have been the bait of choice, free-lined on a 2\0 circle hook.

We have also had a very good mangrove snapper bite this year. These guys seem to be anywhere there’s some structure or a deep point. If they seem to be picky you may want to downsize your tackle, snapper have very good eyesight. Dropping down to 20# fluorocarbon and a #1 hook will often help a lot.

This is also the time of year when the tarpon are up in the north end of the harbor. Getting an early start to locate rolling fish is the key. Also, fish can be found in the deeper holes in the harbor, and also the river mouths. Large schools of ladyfish can be found outside the bars feeding on glass minnows, this is also a good place to locate feeding tarpon. If the tarpon are there you will know, trust me. They will make their presence known.

