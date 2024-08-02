Okeechobee Report & Forecast

Professional Tournament Angler Interviews

By Hunter Brousseau

Hello, everyone, this month my topic is going to be your favorite lake – favorite bait – favorite color, and your biggest bass. I reached out to some pro friends of ours and they answered those questions.

As you can see all the lures and the lakes vary but the big fish by the pros are pretty much in the same weight class. Most people think that the newest baits are a must-have to catch fish but when talking to all the pros above they agreed that old-time favorite baits are not used much anymore but are still as deadly as ever. Look through your tackle and find some of these old baits and hit your favorite body of water. You will be surprised how well they still work today.

Roland Martin

Headwaters

6” Green

Pumpkin Worm

Biggest Bass 14.25

Scott Martin

Lake Champlain

Black & Blue

Bandito Bug

Biggest Bass 12.2

Buddy Gross

Chickamauga

Big Daddy’s Green Pumpkin Jig

Biggest Bass 13.5

Jimmy Houston

Tenkiller

Red Man Spinnerbait Chartreuse, White & Blue

Biggest Bass 13.1

Hunter Brousseau

Lake June

Black Trick Worm

Biggest Bass 9.09

Everyone has a favorite lake; bait and color. I hope you enjoyed the interviews. Next month I will be discussing my trip to Kentucky Lake and to ICAST.

Till next month, tight lines everyone.