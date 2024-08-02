Istokpoga Fishing Forecast

Frog Days of Summer

By: Don Norton

Well, here we are folks, in the dog days of summer, or as many bass fishermen refer to it as the “Frog Days of Summer.”

August and September are two of the best months of the year to take advantage of the exceptionally warm water and the bass that stay in the shallow bullrushes and pads.

This year is no different. Water temperatures have been high all spring and now that summertime has officially arrived, it’s time to go froggin’.

Plastic frogs and toads can be effective almost any time of the year, but they seem to do best when it’s hot and muggy. And if you’re in Florida right now, it definitely falls into that category.

I prefer a seven-foot, three-inch medium-heavy to heavy baitcasting rod, with a high-speed Lew’s reel, spooled with thirty-pound braid when fishing pads and bullrushes. For open-water fishing, I have another rod and reel combo, a seven-and-a-half-foot medium action rod with a Lew’s reel spooled with fifteen-pound fluorocarbon.

If you’re into topwater fishing, now is the time to get out those frogs!