‘Tis the Season

By Brandon Baughman

Hunting season is upon us and for those seasoned hunters, you already have this figured out, but for those that are new to the game let’s talk still hunting styles. There are three that I’d like to discuss tree stand hunting, ground blind hunting and saddle hunting. These are all great ways to get the job done some you may favor more than others.

Let’s talk about everyone’s go to the old tree stand. Tree stand hunting has been favored for a long time because it gives you the advantage of being out of the line of sight of the deer. While giving you a great place to rest and wait till the big one walks out. Setting up a tree stand is relatively easy couple bolts and nuts and a few friends and you could strap it to any tree that’s strong enough to hold the stand. It’s convenient easy and comfortable. You can also hunt with a friend When you get a two-man ladder stand, these are personally my favorite because when your friend decides not to go, you’ve got plenty of room for everything to sit right next to you! Whether it’s a ladder stand a climbing stand or a hang on stand these stands, this give you the advantage of being in the trees where nothing one sees!

The next still hunting style would be the one that’s probably the oldest and that’s groundline Hunting! And just like in the name, you’re sitting on the ground , now we’ve advanced a lot since putting a bunch of sticks in front of you and try to hide behind it. The ground blinds of today have gotten very technologically advanced. they’ve gotten bigger to handle up to six people if you want to hunt with six people that is. They’ve made them taller where you can stand in them and shoot that’s a plus For us bowhunters. They’ve also made it to where you can see through the fabric on the inside where you can keep the blind completely closed and see what’s going on around you. Ground blind hunting is also very easy to set up and you can put it anywhere. Those don’t like to go to the trees. This would be the way to go for you.

Lastly, we have saddle hunting, which is the newest craze and honestly probably one of the most mobile way to still hunt! Saddle hunting consist of a cloth style saddle seat that’s hooked together with ropes and the then connects to a tree with even a bigger rope that gives you complete mobility around the tree and in any tree that hold your weight. It’s light and compact, no more going into the woods with a whole bunch of weight exhausting yourself and if you want to change mid hunt to a different tree, it’s a simple climbing down and climbing back up the next one! There are Several different saddles out there and you really got to try several to find the one that you like that fits you the best! But when the stars align saddle hunting gives you the advantage of throwing the deer off his game and on yours!

If you’ve been hunting for a long time and have stuck with one way of hunting or new and don’t know which way to go, these options here broaden your horizon and give you different opportunities to maybe bag that animal that you’ve been trying to get. Don’t knock it till you try it And when you find the right one, knock it and send it!!! If you have any questions about any of these still Hunting styles or any equipment that it takes to do said hunting style Give us a call at Skull Hill Archery we would be happy to help you get in the woods!