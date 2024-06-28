Okeechobee Report & Forecast

By: Capt. Angie Douthit

Lake Okeechobee water levels have been slowly coming down and it is currently around the 12.50 mark so use extreme caution running your boat, especially when getting on/off plane.

With levels getting lower, it’s a great time to fish the canal system and the Kissimmee River for bass, bream, and crappie around the river pilings early in the mornings. You’ll find the bream beds along the river’s edge as well as bass chasing/feeding on the spawning bream.

When I fish the river this time of year for bass it’s a great time to use deep diving crankbaits around ledges and drop-offs in crawdad, shad, and bream colors and Carolina rigs rigged with creature-style baits, big worms, senkos, and flukes. The best colors are June bug, red bug, black/blue, white, and tilapia.

This time of year, I like to start early in the morning and get my 6 hours of fishing in before the heat of the mid-day and/or before possible afternoon t-storms or heavy rain. If you’re launching from Scott Driver or the Okeetantie ramp located on the Kissimmee River, an area that’s produced steadily, has been around Tin House and Kings Bar. If you’re coming from the West, launching at the Harney Pond canal but be sure to stop by Big Water Bait & Tackle for all your tackle needs before heading out to fish around Dyess Ditch, Monkey Box, and Horse Island.

Some areas in and around the shoal have been producing bass and bream bites around the grassier, maiden cane areas. Other bass lures that are catching are swim baits and jigs, some top water worked slowly, like Zara spooks or a Devil Horse. Spinnerbaits worked on or near the outside grass edges, flipping and pitching creature-style lures like big worms and senkos.

Remember, this is a good time of year to fish deeper water areas and avoid running the lake and possible lower unit issues if you're unsure. The canal system such as the J&S area, the river and canal down around South Bay, and Slims Fish Camp holds quality fish and produces a lot of fun action..keep an eye out for schooling fish.