Land/Bridges: June 2021

June’s weather forecast can be HOT so get out early and even consider some night fishing.

Snook season has come to an end. For the months of June, July and August snook season will be closed on the east coast of Florida. When you do catch them, treat these fish with care. Always support their belly and never hold them vertical for a picture. You will find some of your big breeding fish around beaches jetties and piers. Make sure to have a bridge net and try to fight the fish quickly so you are not stressing it out during a time when it will breeding.

This month, there will be more bait showing up. I like walking the beach and bringing a good assortment of lures. Some days there will be Spanish mackerel, other days there will be six-foot tarpon, which can be very exciting and unpredictable, so always be prepared.

Getting out at night and walking the banks gigging for flounder will also be a “thing” in June. Look for sandy shorelines, make sure to shuffle your feet. Be prepared to encounter a couple (or three or four) stingrays.

Sea trout fishing at first light with top water plugs will be good until the sun pops up. Also try to focus on what the birds are doing. When you see pelicans diving and keeping their beak in the water, they are probably diving on smaller bait fish. When they dive and pop back up, they are diving on mullet. This is very important to know.

In June, I also enjoy doing some bass fishing in the evenings. Walking local ponds and canals, throwing artificial frogs and getting solid blowups will be a great way to end your day.

Good luck on your next adventure always remember it is called fishing so try to learn something every time you go That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing over and out.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing Services

Thatsrman4677@gmail.com

(772) 530-8080