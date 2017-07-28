Lake Lanier Stripers

by Steve Scott

July water temperatures rose to the mid-eighties which was not unusual for the summer season, but it marked the beginning of trolling with Lead Core and power reeling the Ben Parker spoon as the go-to baits. Using a smaller Lead Core presentation of a 1-ounce bucktail jig and a 4” trailer did catch more stripers. The size of the Ben Parker remained the same. I caught several stripers in the upper twenty-inch range on Lead Core in the back of the creeks early in the morning to 10am and in the creek channel near the mouth of the creek between 10am to 11:30am. August water temps will increase into the high eighties and will become a problem for certain baits and the stripers.

The thermocline makes a marked appearance on electronics showing the water above it usually 30’ to the surface as super-heated and poor quality. The water below the thermocline is generally cooler containing more oxygen and will sustain blueback herring and stripers. Check with the DNR for current DO (dissolved oxygen) reports. This will help you find your target areas by giving you the depth to find the best quality water for stripers. With Lead Core trolling, be mindful of where your baits are in relation to your target depths. See the Lead Core chart located on my blog TeamLanier.wordpress.com/illustrations.

Begin your search for stripers by using Lead Core and when you’ve located them put the trolling motor on anchor and either use your Ben Parker spoon burning it to the surface from the bottom or drop some downlines with blueback herring to catch them. Remember to continually check your bait water temperature to maintain 50-65° and keep adding dechlorinated ice as needed which can be found at most bait stores. Be sure to leave the bait tank lid slightly open to allow carbon dioxide to escape and remove any baits that are not doing well. Your baits should be swimming at the bottom of your tank. Update your logs.

TIP OF THE MONTH: Using a Seaqualizer to release stressed stripers is a must when surface temperatures exceed 80°. Need more details go to https:// TeamLanier.worpress.com/menu.