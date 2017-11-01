Lanier Stripers

October brought us some hot topwater action with some good numbers of stripers caught mostly in the morning in the mouths of creeks over points with Capt Mack’s ¼ ounce Bucktail Jig tipped with a blueback, medium sized Zaras, and back by popular demand, the Sebile Magic Swimmer. Transom baits and small baited freelines were also very successful from the creek mouths to half way back. All of these patterns indicated that stripers were back up on or near the surface because of the beginning of the turnover.

November tells me it’s river time. With water temperatures in the rivers in the low sixties, pulling baits, especially trout, against the flow will be the ticket for both the Hooch and Chestatee rivers using planer boards and diagonal bobbers. The size of the trout should be between eight and fourteen inches. Basically, Go Big or Go Home and the same with gizzard shad, from dollar bill size to mongos.

For the Hooch, start your strategy beginning at Laurel Park heading towards Clark’s Bridge and further eventually ending just a couple of miles north of Lula Bridge. Take care when you are that far north as the water will be very shallow usually 8’ deep in the center of the river.

For the Chestatee, your strategy should begin north of Highway 53 and continue all the way up to the dredge. Beyond that it gets tricky with shallow water. Methods to use are planer boards and diagonal bobbers. Don’t forget freelines and transom baits and always have a topwater lure ready to cast out at a moment’s notice.

TIP OF THE MONTH: Now is the time to make sure all of your equipment is in tip top shape including replacing the main line to your leaders, sharpening bait and lure hooks, and not to forget reel maintenenace. For more information go to: https://TeamLanier.wordpress.com/menu.