Lanier Stripers – Cunningham

by Capt Clay Cunningham

We are hoping for a little more topwater and surfacing fish this November here on Lanier. Over the past few weeks the Sebile Magic Swimmer has been hot in the 110 and 125 size. Great to see these lures back on the shelves after being hard to find for a while. The new colors are working great on stripers and spotted bass. Be sure to throw this bait on 10-pound Trilene Big Game or Trilene 100% Flourocarbon. Match this to a 3000 Penn Conflict on a 7 foot Medium Fenwick rod and you are good to go.

As the water cools this November, look for the fish to move a little further into the creeks. How deep the fish will be is hard to say. The weather is a big factor on how deep. Last winter the fish stayed shallow and fed on medium shiners. Hopefully this same pattern develops this November. If the medium shiner bite develops, be sure to rig up small hooks and light line. In a nutshell, match up a 7 foot medium light action Shakespeare Striper Rod with a Penn Squall 20 Linecounter with 15 pound Trilene Big Game. Then add a five foot leader of 10 lb Trilene 100% Flourocarbon with a Spro Power Swivel and a Gamakatsu size 6 Light Wire Octopus hook. These hooks are small but incredibly strong and sharp.

Look for gulls, loons, or schooling fish to give away the key areas. The boat traffic has vanished, and it is time to catch fish.