Lantana Fishing Derby: May 5th, 2018

It’s time for one of the great local tournament traditions! The 24th Annual Lantana Fishing Derby KDW will be held on Saturday, May 5, 2018. Lines in at 7:00 am; start from any inlet. The weigh-in begins at noon at the historic Old Key Lime House dock, ending at 3:30. You’ve never seen a weigh-in like this, with hundreds of spectators cheering as you bring your catch to the dock! Cash prizes for the top three fish of each species, as well as the largest overall fish, and prizes for Lady and Junior Anglers.

We’re very proud of our annual Kids’ Derby. Every year we take 50 underprivileged children to the Lantana Fishing Pier, give them their own new rod and reel, and show them how to fish. Your entry helps us teach these kids to love fishing as we do!

The weekend kicks off with the Captains’ Party at 6 pm on Thursday, May 3, at the Lantana Recreation Center. Enjoy a free buffet, drinks, music, raffles and more! And our Awards Barbeque begins on Sunday, May 6 at 11:30 am, also at the Rec Center. Both parties are open to the public, with food by Park Avenue BBQ. Register by Friday, April 20 to save $50 and be entered in a free raffle for great prizes!

Register online at www.lantanafishingderby.com

For more info call Lynn at (561) 585-8664