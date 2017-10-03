Last Chance to Attend Goliath Workshops

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) needs your input on goliath grouper management, including the possibility of a limited harvest in state waters.

The FWC is hosting several goliath grouper public workshops in October, including an on-demand virtual workshop. Share your input and learn about the current status of goliath grouper by attending a workshop.

In-person workshops will be from 5 to 8 p.m., except the Tallahassee meeting, which will be from 6 to 9 p.m.

Oct. 9 : Jacksonville, Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd.

: Jacksonville, Pablo Creek Regional Library, 13295 Beach Blvd. Oct. 10 : Titusville, American Police Hall of Fame & Museum, 6350 Horizon Drive.

: Titusville, American Police Hall of Fame & Museum, 6350 Horizon Drive. Oct. 11 : Stuart, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave.

: Stuart, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave. Oct. 12 : Davie, Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road.

: Davie, Old Davie School Historical Museum, 6650 Griffin Road. Oct. 16 : Pinellas Park, Bill Jackson’s Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. Highway 19 N.

: Pinellas Park, Bill Jackson’s Shop for Adventure, 9501 U.S. Highway 19 N. Oct. 17 : Port Charlotte, The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St.

: Port Charlotte, The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, 2280 Aaron St. Oct. 18 : Naples, Collier County Public Library – South Regional, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway

: Naples, Collier County Public Library – South Regional, 8065 Lely Cultural Parkway Oct. 25: Tallahassee, FWC Bryant Building, Room 272, 600 S. Meridian St. (6-9 p.m.)

The Goliath Grouper Virtual Workshop includes the same content as what is being given at the in-person workshops. To participate in this on-demand virtual workshop, view the video at http://myfwc.com/fishing/saltwater/rulemaking/workshops/ first, and then take the workshop survey available on the same page. Open-ended comments may also be submitted online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.