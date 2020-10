Words and photos by Nina Garrett

Last week I caught 3 bucket list fish in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! What an amazing experience catching these sailfish, marlin and mahi!

The sailfish and marlin were safely released. Dorado was so delicious! On the last day of fishing I told the deckhand I’ll give him the shirt off my back if he puts me on a marlin and he did! Totally worth it! He also got my husband’s hat too, lol!

– Nina Garrett from Portland, TX.