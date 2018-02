A late season trip landed this 39″ Striper caught off Pigeon Cove in Rockport, MA on October 8, 2017. Heading back to Granite Pier after fishing near Andrews Point for most of the morning, we set the lines for one final troll live lining with mackerel as we headed back to port. As we passed by Pigeon Cove we hooked up with this 39″ inch Striper which turned out to be the last big fish landed for the 2017 season.