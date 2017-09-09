Late Summer Fishing

By Aaron Motley

As the summer heats up, most would say trout fishing slows down. Fishing for trout in the summer just changes what the angler needs to do to have summertime success.

The best choice an angler has is to fish is to head to a tail water stream like the Nantahala River, South Holsten River, or Watauga River. These rivers fish great year-round, but in the summer, are great resources for anglers that still want to catch trout all day in cold water. The cold water, 50-55 degrees Fahrenheit, that flows from these large dams or reservoirs, hold much more oxygen than warm water of 70-80 degrees Fahrenheit. Fish and bugs are always happier in the late summer in tail water streams, so plan an adventure to one of these wonderful rivers.

Second choice is to go higher in elevation – 3,500 feet or above. For small stream trout fishing this is a great late summer option for anglers. In this scenario, small, dry flies size 16-20 and 6X or 7X leader and tippet, are must haves. Rod selection on these small streams could be a 6 foot 2wt, 10 foot 3wt, or maybe a Rhodo rod from Tenkara USA. With such diverse options for gear to use, this correlates to the diversity of leader options. As a general rule of thumb, the length your leader should be roughly the length of your rod. I really like to use braided leaders with 6X tippet and my 10 foot 3wt Syndicate fly rod in the late summer as fish become wary of the anglers trudging through their home. This braided leader system will allow you to fish a dry fly efficiently as you dab your way up the stream.

For a third choice, if you have to stay close to home and at a lower elevation, I recommend going as early as you can to hit the water. Fishing from 6AM-9AM is ideal. Cooler water temperatures are going to be held until about 9AM, and then the sun is going to heat things up. Another tactic to use is to fish primarily the top of the pools or deep runs. This is where most fish will hold due to more oxygenated water, and they are first in line for food. Try fishing streamers from an upstream position into a deep hole, or run, before fishing any other dry fly or nymph. Implement this tactic and you may be surprised by a big trout!

Beat the heat by going fishing, don’t let the heat beat your desire to fish. Stop in at Hunter Banks Fly Shop in Asheville or Waynesville and let us help you with any of your summer fishing needs!

Aaron Motley is Operations Manager at the Waynesville location of Hunter Banks. His waterfowl hunting addictions supports his fly tying addiction. He learned his fly-fishing craft from “fishy” people and pursues large trout, bass, and musky on a daily basis. He teaches others to do the same.