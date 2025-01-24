Learning from Mistakes

One of the slowest ways to learn is learning from your own mistakes… but some of them will be priceless over time and hopefully, you’ll laugh at yourself along the way. Just last weekend, a buddy and I hit the bay on a quick afternoon wade fishing trip and we excitedly launched the boat on a super low tide.

Fail number one! Even if you are in a hurry, check the tidal forecast. We almost didn’t make it out of the little bayou. It didn’t stop there; we ran to our fishing area only to look at each other and say, “I thought you put my rods in the boat”…. “no, I thought you did”—Fail number two! We both began to laugh. We always have plenty rods in the boat, and we still had just enough to get the job done, check out our big trout spot and to catch this redfish.

There are faster ways to learn than just spending time on the water. You can spend years and not make much real advance guessing where to be and what to use. Hire teaching guides, go with better fisherman, read quality magazine articles, and watch quality instructional videos. Make sure you get good positive referrals to make sure you get the most out of your time and it will be something that will benefit you years to come. Laugh at yourself often.

Tobin created the TroutSupport.com DVDs and has supported thousands of anglers in taking their game to the next level.