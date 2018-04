Jason Patterson caught this 42″ Snook in Vero Beach.

Fishing the mangrove flats in 8″ to 1′ of water when this big boy busted my finger mullet. He put up an amazing fight. Caught on a Penn Fierce 4000 with 30 lb braid. Used a 50lb mono leader with a Mustad 2/0 Demon Perfect Offset Circle Hook. That was my biggest Snook yet. The best thing I’ve ever heard my wife say, ” IT WON’T FIT IN THE NET!!! “